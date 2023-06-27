Tamannaah Bhatia Turns Emotional As Fan Reveals Tattoo of Actress' Face, Touches Her Feet; Watch

Fans often get overwhelmed when they come face to face with their favourite stars. Seeing them in person after watching them on the big screen can be a surreal experience for many. On Monday, a fan of Tamannaah Bhatia had a memorable encounter with the actress at the airport. The fan greeted her with a bouquet of flowers and surprised everyone with a large tattoo of Tamannaah’s face on her left arm. Touched by the gesture, Tamannaah hugged her as the superfan even went down on her knees to touch the actress’s feet. Check out the video here:

Tamannaah, wearing a brown pantsuit and carrying a backpack, met the fan at the airport. The fan proudly revealed a large tattoo of Tamannaah’s face on her left arm, leaving the Lust Stories 2 actress rather emotional. She hugged the fan, blew flying kisses, and graciously posed with her for the paparazzi before zooming off in her car.

Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of her show Lust Stories 2 which also stars Vijay Varma. It is also for the first time that the couple - who recently confirmed their relationship - will be seen together. Tamannaah and Vijay will be seen in one of the four shorts, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, in the Netflix anthology. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Tamannaah and Vijay opened up about working with each other in Lust Stories 2 when the latter praised Bhatia.

“I read the script so I know what the script was asking from me and this character that Tamannaah is playing, she is such a great fit for the part. The surprising and beautiful part of this was how willing and how ready Tamannaah was to hop on and explore this story and character. It became very easy (to work with her) because we were both very excited to do this together," Vijay told us.