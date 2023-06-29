Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Dating Timeline: From PDA In Goa to Starring in Lust Stories 2

It was December 2022 when rumour mills were abuzz that Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma and Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia were dating. The buzz intensified when an alleged clip went viral on the internet, capturing the two actors sharing a kiss in Goa at a New Year’s Eve bash. In fact, Tamannaah and Vijay was spotted together at the airport just a few days before the video went viral, and Vijay Varma even visited Tamannaah’s residence on her birthday back in December 2022.

In a video that circulated on Reddit, showed a quick glimpse of the rumoured couple hugging and kissing as the fireworks went off marking the beginning the 2023. Vijay sported a stylish white shirt, while Tamannaah rocked a quirky pink outfit. She went on to post a series of photos from her Goan vacation. The post included solo photos of the actress and not a single one of her rumoured boyfriend.

It was in January 2023 when Tamannaah posed with Vijay Varma at the Elle Graduates 2023 awards. The paparazzi once again spotted them getting out of a car together in Mumbai’s Bandra area. On Valentine’s Day 2023, Vijay posted a picture featuring two sets of feet positioned towards each other. He placed a red heart sticker right in the middle to pique interest.

In March, the actress, during a conversation with Hindustan Times, addressed the rumours. Without dropping any hint, she said, “We have done a film together. Such rumours keep going around. Clarifying all of them is just not necessary. I have nothing more to say about it.”

But, things got interesting in April. The couple was spotted driving back together after enjoying a romantic dinner date in Mumbai. A video was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. While Vijay was on the driver’s seat, Tamannaah was sitting by his side. The twist? The duo didn’t make any efforts to shy away from the paps!

READ HERE: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Drive Back Home Together After Romantic Date; Watch Video

In May, at the trailer launch of the web show, things took a playful turn as Gulshan Devaiah teased Vijay using the name ‘Tamanna’ repeatedly, in reference to his dating rumours with actress.

Cut to June, and during an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah finally confirmed to dating Vijay. “When asked the actress if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah confessed their romance and said, “Yes.” Describing Vijay, she added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place,” she said.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma star alongside each other in Lust Stories 2, which is streaming on Netflix.