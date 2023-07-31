Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Get Clicked Hand-In-Hand On Dinner Date, Photos Go Viral

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship is currently the talk of the town. They confirmed all the dating rumours, at the screening of their latest release Lust Stories 2. Recently, the lovebirds were spotted holding hands, while they stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai. Looks like the couple are making sure to paint the town red with their PDA and it’s all things cute. Several photos of their outing have gone viral on social media now.

In the pictures, Tamannaah kept it cool and comfy in a white T-shirt which she teamed with a pair of denim jeans. Vijay on the other hand looked dapper in a camouflage sweatshirt paired with denims. Both donned their brightest smiles, blushed and held their hands while posing for the shutterbugs. They then left the place in a car together.

Have a look at the photos:

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours grabbed headlines for a long time now. During a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah confirmed their relationship and said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.

When asked the actress if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah confessed their romance and said, “Yes.” Describing Vijay, she added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”