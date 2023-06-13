CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Hold Hands In Viral Photo After Actress Confirms Dating Him
1-MIN READ

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Hold Hands In Viral Photo After Actress Confirms Dating Him

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 21:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are dating. (Pic: Diet Sabya/Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are dating. (Pic: Diet Sabya/Instagram)

After Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed she is dating Vijay Varma, a photo of the couple holding hands is now going viral.

A day after Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed she is dating Vijay Varma, a picture of the couple holding hands is now going viral. In a photo shared by popular Instagram account Diet Sabya, Tamannaah and Vijay were seen holding hands and posing for the cameras. The actors, who will soon be seen in Lust Stories 2, were seen smiling for the cameras as they seemingly re-confirmed their relationship.

In the photos, Tamannaah was seen wearing a black gown and Vijay twinned with her in a black ensemble. The couple looked happy in love in the photo.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma hold hands in first photo after she confirms dating rumours.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours have been grabbing headlines for a long time now. During an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

When asked the actress if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah confessed their romance and said, “Yes.” Describing Vijay, she added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

first published:June 13, 2023, 21:06 IST
last updated:June 13, 2023, 21:08 IST