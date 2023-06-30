Sexy! Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's Lust Stories 2 Intimate Scenes Create Stir, Video Goes Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have sent Twitter into a frenzy with their steamy sex scene in Lust Stories 2, which dropped on Netflix on June 29. Soon after the release of the anthology, Tamannaah and Vijay‘s steamy intimate scenes from their short ‘Sex With Ex’ went viral on social media.

Tamannaah and Vijay, who are dating in real life, have been receiving rave reviews for their sizzling on-screen chemistry in Lust Stories 2. One user wrote, “This scene was epic." Another one said, “What sensual sizzling romance between Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma." Interestingly, Tamannaah Bhatia broke her nearly two-decade old ‘no-kiss’ policy for boyfriend Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2.

In one of the segments of Lust Stories 2, Vijay and Tamannaah play ex-lovers. In a recent interview with us, Tamannaah revealed how she was earlier “uncomfortable" with onscreen intimacy.

“I was that audience that would get awkward sitting with my family, sitting and watching something like that. I would start looking around, I would start fidgeting or be uncomfortable and for a large part of my career, I didn’t do any intimacy in my movies or in anything that I showcased," she admitted.

However, Tamannaah has pushed herself out of her comfort zone. “So for me, it was a journey from being an actor who caters to a massier audience to now doing stuff that, growing up for me, was a stigma. I just don’t want that to happen to the audience now cause they don’t need that anymore. That illusion has broken for me, so I am enjoying exploring myself as an artist and doing varied characters and work," she added.