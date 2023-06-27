Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Make Debut As Couple At Lust Stories 2 Premiere, See Photos

The hottest couple in BTown Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma arrived in style for the screening of their much-awaited anthology Lust Stories 2. While the duo have seemingly confirmed their relationship during press meets, today, they made their debut as a couple officially for the public. The photos have instantly gone viral. While Tamannaah smiled, Vijay blushed as they stood next to each other.

In the photos, Tamannaah looked all things glam in a white shirt which she named with a black skirt. Vijay on the other hand complemented in an all black ensemble consisting of a shirt and trousers. He styled his attire with an overcoat which featured illustrated mosaic patterns. The duo found the right balance between elegance and charm and donned their brightest smiles for the paparazzi.

Have a look at the photos:

In one of the segments of Lust Stories 2, Vijay and Tamannaah play ex-lovers. While fans are eager to see what they have in store for everyone, Vijay couldn’t stop raving about Tamannaah. Opening up about his first impression about his ladylove, Vijay told us that he felt Tamannaah was a perfect fit for the role.

“I read the script so I know what the script was asking from me and this character that Tamannaah is playing, she is such a great fit for the part. The surprising and beautiful part of this was how willing and how ready Tamannaah was to hop on and explore this story and character. It became very easy (to work with her) because we were both very excited to do this together. We were very excited to do this with Sujoy. When you are excited to do something and you are completely in it, then the process becomes very fun," Vijay said.

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Vijay Varma also discussed Tamannaah breaking her longstanding policy of avoiding on-screen kissing, which she had maintained for 18 long years.

“I met her [Tamanaah] for the reading at Sujoy Ghosh’s office. I think we broke the ice there. We shared our journey. She said ‘I have been working for the last 17 years. I had a no-kiss policy in my contract.’ And then, she was like ‘I have not done anything like this before.’ In the end, she told me that ‘you are the first actor I am going to be kissing on screen’. I was like ‘thank you’,” Vijay told Instant Bollywood.

Vijay and Tamannaah are working together for the first time in Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu industries and is slowly carving a niche for herself in Bollywood. Meanwhile, Vijay has proved his mettle with his performances in films such as Gully Boy and Darlings.