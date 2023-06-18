Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Set Instagram on Fire With Sensual Shoot; Photos Go Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed she is dating Vijay Varma. The actors, who will soon be seen in Lust Stories 2, had sparked rumours of their romance on New Years when a video of them kissing at a party went viral. While Tamannaah and Vijay are keeping their relationship away from the spotlight for now, a sizzling photoshoot of their upcoming film showed Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma and their undeniable chemistry.

On Saturday, the official Instagram handle of Netflix India dropped four pictures from a shoot. In the first pic, Vijay Varma can be seen looking into the camera as his face is placed next to Tamannaah Bhatia’s heels, the slide following that saw the Darlings actor resting in Tamannaah’s lap. In a different snap, Tamannaah has kept her hands on Vijay Varma’s face. For the photoshoot, Vijay opted for a black blazer and grey shirt, Tamannaah exuded glamour in a black ensemble and minimal makeup. The caption of the post read, “Your tamannaah to watch this chemistry come to life has come true 😌 #LustStories2, arrives on 29th June, only on Netflix!".

The pictures left several netizens gushing as they took to the comment section to drop their compliments. One of them wrote, “Never knew they’d look so perfect together ❤️". Another one commented, “Heavy shipping rn". Someone else said, “come on darlings we got the hints 🌚♥️". A fan also stated, “Yes we know he is her happy place..we know.."

Netflix is back with the second part of its hit comedy, Lust Stories. The anthology film brings together four fresh stories, directed by four filmmakers – R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma – and stars Mrunal thakur, Vijay Verma, Kajol, Neena Gupta and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. The cast also stars talented actors Neena Gupta, Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra and Tillotama Shome. The streaming giant unveiled the teaser for the movie earlier that has ignited the excitement of the fans.