Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's Steamy Kissing Scene In Lust Stories 2 Goes Viral, Watch Video

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have set tongues wagging with their steamy kissing scene in Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah recently confirmed dating Vijay and revealed that sparks flew between them on the sets of the Netflix anthology.

On Tuesday, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma sent their fans into a frenzy after Netflix shared a brief glimpse of their intimate scene on its handle as a part of promotion for Lust Stories 2. Sharing the promo, Netflix, in collaboration with Tamannaah, wrote, “Maa ka, dadi ka, ex ka… sabka pyaar lekar aa rahe hain hum with #LustStories2 Coming to Netflix, on 29th June!"

In the promo, Tamannaah encourages her fans to watch Lust Stories 2 with their respective families as it has “much more than just lust." “Lust Stories 2 has drama, romance, action. It has mother’s love, grandma’s love, ex’s love, maid’s love. It has it all. Don’t be fooled by the name. Show it to everyone. What will happen? Will there be a storm? Will the sky fall? Will the wi-fi shut down? No, right? Just relax and enjoy Lust Stories 2," Tamannaah added.

Needless to say, Tamannaah’s fans were a bit surprised to see her steamy scene with Vijay, considering she has stayed away from doing intimate scenes on screen in her 18-year career. However, a section of the internet was happy to see her sharing the screen space with Vijay for the first time and called them “couple goals".

In one of the segments of Lust Stories 2, Vijay and Tamannaah play ex-lovers. In a recent interview, Vijay Varma discussed Tamannaah breaking her longstanding policy of avoiding on-screen kissing, which she had maintained for 18 long years.

“I met her [Tamanaah] for the reading at Sujoy Ghosh’s office. I think we broke the ice there. We shared our journey. She said ‘I have been working for the last 17 years. I had a no-kiss policy in my contract.’ And then, she was like ‘I have not done anything like this before.’ In the end, she told me that ‘you are the first actor I am going to be kissing on screen’. I was like ‘thank you’,” Vijay told Instant Bollywood.