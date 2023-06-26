Tamannaah Bhatia's Enchanting Presence Steals The Show At Store Launch, See Pics

After teasing her audience with her appearance in the Lust Story 2 trailer, Tamannaah Bhatia yet again shared a series of her stunning looks on social media and left her fans talking about it. This time the actress was seen in a store launch for Longines in Trivandrum. Tamannaah looked graceful in her latest look.

In her latest post, the actress can be seen wearing a white off-shoulder jumpsuit with a pair of stilettos. She went subtle with her makeup, adorning golden hoop earrings. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing the watch of Longines. She looked elegant in this attire.

“Elated to be a part of the Longines family! This one is super special for me… I still remember having bought my first watch from Longines and falling completely in love with it!" read her caption, “Their collection has always been classic, timeless, and elegant. Today, inaugurating the Longines Trivandrum store was a full-circle moment for me! Truly overwhelmed Thank you for the love Trivandrum! Cannot wait to be back!”

The post went viral on social media receiving, over 350,000 likes. The fans have flooded the comment section under this post with appreciation. “You are so beautiful I am so excited to see your new movie all the best you are going to rock” read a comment while another one writes, “Favourite."

Tamannaah was last seen in her first 2023 release Jee Karda, a romantic drama web series for Amazon Prime Video. The series is directed by Arunima Sharma and was released on June 15.

She is all set to appear in her next series with the sequel of Lust Story, Netflix’s 2018 anthological romantic drama. The sequel, titled Lust Story 2 is scheduled for June 29 release. A few days back Tamannaah shared a poster of the film intimating the fans about the trailer release.

Lust Stories 2 will feature four different stories with four different take on romance. Directed by directors R. Balki, Amit Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Konkona Sen Sharma, the movie features faces like Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma and Angad Bedi.