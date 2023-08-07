Tamannaah Bhatia’s Humble Gesture Towards A Fan Endears Her To Internet

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently among the most popular actresses in the country. The actress has been in the news lately for a lot of things and has a massive fan following as well. She has been a part of some of the biggest projects in South India and has also done well for herself in Bollywood. Recently, she was also seen in a couple of web series like Jee Karda and Lust Stories, which gave her a lot of love from the audience.

She is breaking records on social media for her song Kaavalaa from Rajnikanth’s Jailer. It has become a huge hit among the audience, and people are making reels on the song. Meanwhile, a video of the actress has been going viral on the internet, where she is seen showing compassion to an overenthusiastic fan.

Tamannaah was spotted attending an inauguration event in Kerala when a young fan rushed towards her, breaching all the security protocols, and held her hand. Her bouncers rightfully tackled him away from the actress. But then, Tamannaah asked them to bring him towards her and even shook hands with her fan. She was even spotted taking a selfie with the young fan. He was delighted after meeting her favourite actress and even thanked her. As the incident happened, the video went viral on social media, and netizens were lauding the actress for the humble gesture.

Recently, Tamannaah has also been in the news for her relationship. The Jee Karda actress confirmed her relationship with her Lust Stories 2 co-actor, Vijay Varma. The couple has been spotted attending various events together. Their fans were quite happy to hear the news of their relationship.

On the work front, Tamannaah has been a part of some of the most popular shows in the past few months. After her Bollywood stint with Jee Karda and Lust Stories 2, the actress will be seen in the highly anticipated Telugu film Bholaa Shankar. The film stars Megastar Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The project is all set to hit theatres on August 11.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in Jailer alongside Superstar Rajinikanth. The Kaavalaa song has become immensely popular, as it has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.