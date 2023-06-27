Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Lust Story' With Mrunal Thakur Makes Netizens Go ROFL; Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia and Mrunal Thakur are surely best friends forever in B-town and their latest video proves it all. Recently, Mrunal took to her Instagram handle and dropped a fun video with Tamannaah. The two were seen lip-syncing to a popular Punjabi audio as they also shared a hearty-laugh. In the caption of her video, the Sita Ramam actress wrote, “Just another lust story."

Soon after the video was shared online, fans and friends reacted to it and showered love on the actresses. “Both of u♥️♥️," wrote Supriya Shukla who worked with Mrual in the TV show Kundali Bhagya. Hardy Sandu and Nandish Singh Sandhu also dropped laughing emojis. Rapper Badshah also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Interestingly, Tamannaah and Mrunal are gearing up for the release of Lust Stories 2. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it is an anthology series. However, both the actresses will be seen in different sections of the show. While Mrunal will be sharing the screen with Neena Gupta and Angad Bedi, Tamannaah will be seen with her boyfriend Vijay Varma.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Tamannaah and Vijay opened up about working with each other in Lust Stories 2 when the latter praised Bhatia and told us, “I read the script so I know what the script was asking from me and this character that Tamannaah is playing, she is such a great fit for the part. The surprising and beautiful part of this was how willing and how ready Tamannaah was to hop on and explore this story and character. It became very easy (to work with her) because we were both very excited to do this together. We were very excited to do this with Sujoy. When you are excited to do something and you are completely in it, then the process becomes very fun."

Lust Stories 2 will premiere on June 29.