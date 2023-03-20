Tamannaah Bhatia’s Singapore Vacay Is All About Good Food, Gorgeous Locations And Selfies; Check Here

Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest post from her trip to Sentosa Island in Singapore is pure vacation goals. The actress has been giving glimpses of the same on social media and it’s truly unmissable. In her recent post, Tamannaah shared a string of pictures that encapsulates some of her beautiful time on the island. In the first picture, the diva is seen striking a pose for the camera wearing rectangular-shaped sunglass. One can also spot a pineapple that has sunglass on. She even asked her fans to “spot the difference." The other picture shows her relaxing in the pool.

Other pictures show the Babli Bouncer actress taking pictures of a snail, her staring at a gramophone, an aesthetically pleasing staircase, scrumptious food, a bridge and much more. The last photo shows her posing in front of a beautiful-looking place.

As soon as she shared the pictures online, fans flocked to the comment section to praise the actress for showing them such lovely shots. One of the users wrote, “Omg, these are so pretty.” Another user wrote, “Absolutely beautiful. Would love to see some more”. One more user wrote, “Gorgeous.”

Take a look at the pictures below:

The actress loves travelling to various places her Instagram handle is proof of the same. Earlier, the actress visited a beach destination and shared glimpses of the same. In the photos, the actress was seen taking selfies with a flower in her hair, enjoying her coffee on the beach, visiting an art gallery and so much more. Check out the photos below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnE5poXL5Q1/

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Nagashekar’s directorial film Gurthunda Seethakalam alongside Megha Akash and Chinna Babu. She will next star in the much-awaited film Jailer. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. The story will centre on a group of people trying to free their leader from jail, while the jailer of the prison puts on a performance to stop them all. The makers recently unveiled the first look poster of the film.

Apart from Jailer, the actress will next be seen in Meher Ramesh’s action-drama film Bholaa Shankar, alongside Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh. The film is currently in its production stage.

Read all the Latest Movies News here