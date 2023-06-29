Tamannaah Was 'Uncomfortable' Watching Sex Scenes With Family, Says 'I'd Get Awkward' | Exclusive

Lust Stories 2 releases on Netflix today. Starring an ensemble cast, including Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma, Lust Stories 2 will be showcasing four starkly different stories. Although all the stories are going to be discussed by social media users, there is one that is already the talk of the town — Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma‘s intense story.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Tamannaah has been grabbing eyeballs for not only starring in the movie with her boyfriend but also pushing herself out of her comfort zone and performing intimate scenes. When News18.com sat down with her to discuss the short tale, Tamannaah admitted she was once an audience who would get uncomfortable while watching sex scenes on the screen.

“I was that audience that would get awkward sitting with my family, sitting and watching something like that. I would start looking around, I would start fidgeting or be uncomfortable and for a large part of my career, I didn’t do any intimacy in my movies or in anything that I showcased," she admitted.

However, Tamannaah has pushed herself out of the comfort zone. “So for me, it was a journey from being an actor who caters to a massier audience to now doing stuff that, growing up for me, was a stigma. I just don’t want that to happen to the audience now cause they don’t need that anymore. That illusion has broken for me, so I am enjoying exploring myself as an artist and doing varied characters and work," she added.

Lust Stories 2 marks Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s first project together. The couple sparked dating rumours after a video went viral claiming that the actors are kissing in the frame. Following the viral video, Tamannaah and Vijay made a few appearances together. It was only earlier this month that Tamannaah confirmed that her relationship with Vijay took a romantic turn following Lust Stories 2.

Lust Stories 2 releases on June 29, on Netflix.