Tamannah Bhatia Looks Hot In Black Leather Pants And White Crop Top As She Steps Out In City; Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular celebrities. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She is often known for her fashion sense. With her innate sense of fashion and impeccable taste, she effortlessly sets trends and inspires fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Just like today when she was spotted in the city in a hot avatar.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, the diva rocked a pair of black leather pants which she paired with a chic white crop top. To complete the look, she is seen wearing a golden necklace and hoops earrings. Her makeup is subtle and opted for nude colour lipstick. Her hair is tied in a ponytail. Fans were seen calling her hot, and beautiful in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “I love her pants.” Another wrote, “Wow”.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

To note, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. While the two actors have not confirmed or denied their dating reports as of now.

She will be next seen in Lust Stories 2, which will soon stream on Netflix. As part of the promotions, the actresses of the series – Konkona Sen Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Amruta Shubhash and Tillotama Shome – graced the cover of a magazine. Sharing the same on his Instagram Stories, Vijay wrote, “The lovely ladies of #LustStories2". In the next story, Vijay cheekily tagged Netflix’s official handle and wrote, “What is the process of signing up to be the 8th wonder? Asking for a friend.

The anthology film brings together four fresh stories, directed by four filmmakers – R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma to direct four originals. Producer Ronnie Screwvala said, “We are proud to bring to our audiences the second edition of our Emmy Nominated anthology, Lust Stories 2. We can’t wait for our audiences to see the film.”