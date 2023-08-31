Exclusive | Tamannah Bhatia on Attention on Her Relationship with Vijay Varma: 'It Hurts But...'

When it comes to work, 2023 has been an eventful year for Tamannah Bhatia. It all began with Jee Karda, a romantic drama web series for which she received a lot of positive feedback. She then made the headlines for Lust Stories 2 where she was paired opposite her boyfriend, actor Vijay Verma. Last month saw the release of Bholaa Shankar (featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead) and Jailer featuring superstar Rajinikanth where her song Kaavaalaa became a rage. The actor’s latest release is Aakhri Sach, a crime thriller released last week.

Despite the actor going places on the work front, the focus has shifted to her personal life since the rumours about her dating Vijay Varma started earlier this year. In the latest B-town couple the two have accepted their relationship implicitly and talked about each other in their recent media conversations. Since then, there has been round-the-clock scrutiny of their personal lives.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Tamannah says that the focus on her personal life doesn’t bother her, “People say things and sometimes it hurts as it comes from some people who know you, but in the end what matters is what you say to yourself. So, I have had a very strong demarcation in my career when it comes to my work and personal life. I have always been a straightforward person who has always spoken my mind and told the truth. Earlier, I would be worried about what my parents would think. However, the beauty is that as I have evolved, they have evolved as well. And I take that as an achievement. I think today, apart from the ill-health of my close ones, nothing else robs me of my happiness."

In the last few months, rumours of her marriage have been circulating on the internet. She has denied it again, like before. “I’m not in the mood to get married right now," she said. “My career is going great right now, and I want to focus on my career. I do believe in marriage and eventually, it will happen but right now my happy place is on the sets. I am enjoying the variety of work that has been coming in and I hope it continues to stay like that."

She adds, “I have had six releases in five months and I am just thankful for all the work that has come out because people have appreciated and liked it. I feel there is only one life and I want to do everything that I can. Being an actor is something that I have enjoyed the most. This is one thing that I wake up and love doing. It’s an amazing time and I am just trying to make the most of it."