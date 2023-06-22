Tamannah Bhatia Talks About BF Vijay Varma's 'Most Attractive Quality', Says, 'I Think He Is An Amazing Person'

Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed she is dating Vijay Varma. The actors, who will soon be seen in Lust Stories 2, had sparked rumours of their romance on New Years when a video of them kissing at a party went viral. The duo were engaged in social media PDA on Tuesday after they reacted to the couple’s sexy photo shoot for their upcoming anthology Lust Stories 2. Now Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed Vijay Varma’s ‘most attractive quality’ in one of her recent interviews.

When the question was posed to her during a conversation with Mirchi Plus, the Jee Karda actress expressed without any hesitation, “Everything". She explained, “I think he is an amazing person. I think that’s what is the most attractive quality, and many more. But to tell you, this is what it is.”

As for her thoughts on the institution of marriage, Tamannaah Bhatia stated, “The thing with marriage is, it’s the family that you choose. As in not the family of the person, the person you are choosing is your chosen family. You are born with family, that is not your choice but your partner is your choice. So it’s like choosing a family.”

The actress also revealed that she never felt torn between two people when it comes to attraction or love. She shared, “When I have been in a relationship, I’ve been with one person and I’ve been dedicated to that one person. That’s just me. Then it works out, doesn’t work out, that is the fate of that relationship.”

After months of speculation, Tamannaah Bhatia recently admitted to dating Vijay Varma. Tamannaah revealed that their relationship began on the sets of Lust Stories 2 “organically". Lust Stories marks the collaboration between Tamannaah and Vijay for the first time.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours have been making headlines for several months now. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

When asked the actress if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah confessed their romance and said, “Yes.” Describing Vijay, she added, “He is someone I really look up to… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

Meanwhile, Lust Stories 2 brings together four fresh stories, directed by filmmakers R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma – and stars Mrunal thakur, Vijay Verma, Kajol, Neena Gupta and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles.