Tamil Actor Ashok Selvan Set To Tie The Knot With Actress Keerthi Pandian

Love is in the air for Tamil actor Ashok Selvan as reports suggest that he is all geared up to embark on a new chapter in his life by marrying his lady love, actress Keerthi Pandian. The duo, whose relationship had been a subject of speculation in Kollywood circles, appears ready to take their bond to the next level and exchange vows.

While no official announcements have been made by the couple, multiple media outlets are buzzing with news of their impending nuptials. Sources indicate that both families have given their blessings to the relationship, and the wedding is scheduled for September 13 in Reddiarpatti, Tirunelveli, which is also Keerthi’s hometown. The intimate ceremony is expected to be attended by close friends and family members. Following the wedding, a reception is reportedly planned in Chennai, where the couple will celebrate with friends from the film industry. It’s noteworthy that Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian were paired together in the film Blue Star, produced by Pa Ranjith.

Ashok Selvan, known for his significant contributions to Tamil cinema, marked his debut in 2013 with Soodhu Kavvum. His subsequent roles in movies like Pizza II: Villa, Thegidi, and Por Thozhil garnered critical acclaim. His recent project, Por Thozhil, made a remarkable box office collection of Rs 50 crore globally. Anticipation surrounds his upcoming film, Saba Nayagan, expected to release later this year. With an extensive filmography including titles like Orange Mittai, Sila Samayangalil, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, and more, Ashok Selvan has solidified his presence in the industry.

On the other side of the spotlight, actress Keerthi Pandian embarked on her cinematic journey in 2019 with the adventure film “Thumbaa," directed by Harish Ram. However, it was her performance in the thriller “Anbirkiniyal" that earned her critical acclaim. The film, directed by Gokul, showcased her talent and versatility. Keerthi was last seen in “Blue Star," directed by Jayakumar S. Her next venture, the Tamil movie “Konjam Pesinaal Yenna," helmed by Giri Murphy, is slated for a September release.

As Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian gear up to start a new chapter in their personal lives, fans and well-wishers await more details about their wedding and celebrations. The union of these two talented individuals adds another layer of excitement to the world of Tamil cinema, making them a couple to watch out for.