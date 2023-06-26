Tamil Actor Bose Venkat’s Sister Dies Of Heart Attack, Brother Passes Away During Her Funeral

Actor, dubbing artist and director Bose Venkat has sustained twin-losses of his brother and sister in a matter of few hours. His brother and sister died of a heart attack last Friday, June 23. According to reports, the actor’s sister, who resided in Chennai, breathed her last after suffering a heart attack early morning.

Venkat’s brother Ranganathan, who is a resident of Pandipathiram village near Aranthangi Block of Pudukkottai district, travelled to Chennai to attend her funeral. While the family was grieving her loss, Ranganathan collapsed on his sister’s body during the funeral and died on the spot. He also suffered a heart attack. It is said that the tragic incident has completely broken Venkat and his family.

The actor also shared a picture of his sister on Instagram and wrote in Tamil which loosely translates to, “My sister Valarmathi Gunasekaran Nature has taken away.”

See the post here:

According to reports, both funerals were held at Aranthangi, where their loved ones gave their final goodbye to the departing souls. The film fraternity and fans have expressed their deepest condolences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bose Venkat has received immense acclaim and admiration over the years for his performance on both big and small screens. He has proven his versatility acting mettle by portraying both antagonist and protagonist roles.

In 2020, he made his directorial debut with his film Kannimadam which was well-received by the audience and was also a commercially successful film of the year. He is also widely known for his character in the acclaimed daily soap opera Metti Oli which broadcasted on Sun TV.

Bose Venkat also serves as the President of the Small Screen Actors’ Association which also shows his dedication to the industry and his peers.