Tamil Actor Jai Akash Clears The Air After Controversial Comment On KGF Star Yash

Rocking Star Yash is one of the biggest names in the Kannada film industry. He has been a part of some of the biggest projects and enjoys a massive fan following there. He made his acting debut with the Kannada film Jambada Hudugi in 2007. His first lead role came in the film Moggina Manasu, which was directed by Shekhar. The film gave him a lot of recognition in the Kannada industry. But he gained nationwide prominence after starring in Prashanth Neel’s KGF franchise. Both films turned out to be a huge hit among the audience, and people flocked to theatres to watch the films. The country loved Yash as Rocky Bhai and gave him the status of a pan-India star. Recently, Tamil actor Jai Akash made some shocking revelations about Yash’s life when he wasn’t a star. The revelation didn’t go well with his fans, and Jai Akash received backlash for his comments. Now, the actor has apologised to the fans as well as to Yash.

Jai Akash said that he is very proud of Yash and his journey. He added that he was wrong to judge and comment on Yash’s journey. He further added that Yash is his brother, and he has a lot of respect for him and will always be proud of his achievements.

Earlier, Jai Akash revealed that he was the guiding force behind Yash’s cinematic career. It was he who extended a helping hand to the aspiring actor and was there for him during his initial years as an actor. He also revealed that he had recognised Yash’s potential, taken him under his wing, and ensured that he didn’t lack the resources to pursue his dreams.

On the work front, Yash’s last release was KGF 2, which became a huge hit at the box office. There has been various speculation regarding his upcoming films, but there has been no official announcement from his side regarding his new projects.