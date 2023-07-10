Tamil Actor Rajkamal And Latha's House File Complaint After Robbery At Home

Tamil actors Rajkamal and Latha Rao have reported a robbery to the police. According to some reports, an expensive Television set was stolen from the couple’s house in Maduravoyal, Chennai. The popular duo recently built the bungalow. Due to their shooting commitments and schedules, both of them were away for a long time. After a while, they planned to renovate their home and add some new designs. When Rajkamal and Latha Rao returned to their house, they were both in shock as they found that their TV was missing and realised it had been stolen.

They are assuming that the thieves might have come from their back door. Rajkamal and Lata have filed a case about the incident at Maduravoyal police station and asked for an investigation into the matter so that they might get some clues and figure out who has done this. The investigators have started with the investigation as they are checking CCTV footage from the nearby areas to see the recordings of people who have entered the house in the past few days and for other details that can help them have a catch-in case.

Rajkamal made his debut with the television series Sahana, which was a sequel to Sindhu Bhairavi. He was seen participating in reality shows with her wife in Jodi Number One. The couple were also featured in the 2008 song Aaja Meri Soniye. On the other hand, Latha Rao has done some notable works like Thillalangadi, which was released in 2010, Adhisaya Ulagam in 2012, and Kotigobba 2, for which she was appreciated by the audience.

She will be seen next in the Tamil movie Adisaya Ulagam, directed by Shakthi Scott. An adventure and scientific movie in 3D that also features dinosaurs for the first time in Indian movies. Ananda Kannan has been signed opposite Latha Rao as the lead actress in the movie. The film’s release date has yet to be announced.