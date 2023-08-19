Tamil Actor Sri Got Married To Popular Actress Saniya Iyappan? Here’s The Truth

A picture that displays the Tamil actor Sri and actress Saniya Iyappan exchanging vows in a private ceremony is floating on social media and it has left the film industry surprised. The enchanting glimpse of the couple as they stepped in with the decision to embark on a new journey flooded social media platforms. The news of the couple tying the nuptial knots left the fans stunned, but there’s a catch.

The captivating chemistry of the radiant couple, as it appears in the picture, is pure joy, making it viral within a few hours. Fans and well-wishers, who were swooned by the pictures, were quick to share their excitement. They were left disappointed after a tweet was shared by Saniya Iyappan recently. The tweet featured her endearing snapshots with Sri. Sharing these pics, the actress revealed that the pictures were taken on the set of their upcoming film Irugapatru.

Irugapatru is a Tamil film directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan. The movie features Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath and Vidharth in pivotal roles. Given the buzz and positive word of mouth, Irugapatru is touted to be a cinematic experience that will capture the hearts of cinemagoers.

Sri embarked on his acting career with the debut in the TV serial Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, which premiered on STAR Vijay. Since then, he went on to make an illustrious career for himself. He was later seen playing the lead role in Balaji Sakthivel’s critically acclaimed Kalloori (2007). His versatile acting skills are loved by his fans.

Saniya Iyappan also shot to fame through TV. First, she graced the dance reality show D2 – D4 Dance on Mazhavil Manorama. Her exceptional talent propelled her to make silver screen debut with the film Balyakalasakhi in 2014. The film marked the beginning of her remarkable film career.