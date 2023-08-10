Tamil Actor Vishal To Soon Marry Lakshmi Menon Soon? What We Know

Vishal is a popular actor in the Tamil film industry. He is known for his action films and also owns a production house under the name Vishal Film Factory. He started working as an assistant director with Arjun Sarja. He made his acting debut in 2004 with the film Chellamae. After that, he starred in other action films like Sandakozhi, Thimiru, Thaamirabharani, and Malaikotta. As much as he is famous for his action roles in Kollywood, his personal life has always been in the limelight as well. Now, there have been rumours that the actor is ready to tie the knot with one of his co-stars.

Latest reports suggest that Vishal is currently dating his Pandiya Naadu co-star Lakshmi Menon, and the alleged couple is planning to get married soon. It has also been found that Vishal and Lakshmi have always been very close friends and are now planning to turn their friendship into marriage. But both have remained silent regarding the matter, and there has been no official confirmation about their relationship or marriage. Lakshmi Menon is known for her acting skills in films like Kumki, Miruthan, Vedalam, Soodhadi, and more.

Earlier, there were various rumours that Vishal had been in a relationship with Abhinaya, who is known for her role in the film Nadodigal. But both Vishal and Abhinaya denied the rumours and revealed that they were just close friends. Over the years, there have been various speculations about the Laththi actor’s wedding on social media.

In 2019, Vishal declared his engagement with Anisha Reddy in Andhra Pradesh. The news broke on the internet, and all of his fans were shocked to hear the news. The two were all geared up to tie the knot, but their engagement broke midway through 2019 itself after news of Vishal dating Abhinaya started circulating on social media.

Vishal’s name was also attached to Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who is the daughter of actor and director R. Sarathkumar. But they had always maintained that they were just very good friends.

Vishal will be next seen in a period science-fiction action thriller film, Mark Anthony, which is written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Thupparivaalan, directed by Mysskin.