Tamil Actress Ambika's Throwback Pic, Filled With Nostalgia, Viral

Tamil actress Ambika, known for her acting chops, has been a part of many teleserials as well as movies. The celebrity used to rule the silver screens during the 80s and had huge fanfare due to her par-excellence performances in every film. The actress keeps her followers glued to her social media as she often drops throwback photos from the sets of the movie.

Recently, the actress took a trip down the nostalgia lane and shared a black-and-white photo of herself. The photo shows two women enjoying a bite of ice cream and smiling happily for the camera as they got clicked. The caption read, “Ice cream time. Me and ilavarasi naan paadum paadal shooting time. Such a sweet girl. Just found this photo. Gave me a smile. Mmmmm”.

Many users were thrilled to see her photos and dropped hearts and eye-heart emojis in the comment sections. One Instagram user reacted to the post with hearts and wrote, “Awwwww! What a smile ma’am! Wow!” Another wrote, “Excellent”, while one more commented, “Beautiful.” An individual also wondered, “Where are they right now?”

Check out the post here-

Ambika has acted in more than 200 films in several languages. She kickstarted her career in the Malayalam industry with the movie Seetha, which was released later. However, with roles in Neela Thamara and Lajjaavathy, she quickly earned recognition and fame. She also made her way into the Tamil and Kannada industries. The actress has worked with many A-lister actors like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, Sathyaraj, Mammootty, N.T Rama Rao, Krishnam Raju, Dr Rajkumar, Ambareesh, Chiranjeevi and many more.

She is known for her work in the Malayalam industry for movies like Rajavinte Makan and Irupatham Noottandu. In the Tamil industry, she shot to fame with works like Kaakki Sattai. Ambica’s sister Radha was also an established and prominent actress at that time. The sisters have even worked together in films like Kadhal Parisu which won the hearts of the audience. Their strong personalities and powerful performance garnered many accolades.