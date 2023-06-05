Tamil Actress Indraja Marrying Her Cousin? Details Inside

Tamil actress Indraja Shankar, daughter of actor Robo Shankar, has recently opened up about her future husband. Recently, she visited her ancestral temple near Usilampatti in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, accompanied by her father, mother, and relatives.

She uploaded pictures from her visit to the family temple. In those photos, Indraja can be seen alongside her maternal cousin. “Are you going to marry the person next to you? We have been asking you for a long time after seeing the photos and reels that you both publish. Won’t you answer?” a fan wrote.

The actress replied, “An official announcement about the date of our marriage will come soon. I will tell my fans and well-wishers about it."

On the other hand, Indraja’s cousin Karthik expressed his gratitude towards the well-wishers and fans, who congratulated him. Karthik’s response to fans on social media has also stirred speculations about his marriage with Indraja.

Actor Robo Shankar rose to prominence with the television show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru and is presently making a name for himself in the film industry. Following the footsteps of her father, Indraja Shankar made her debut in the entertainment industry with a Vijay TV show and she has become a quite popular name in both Tamil film and television industries.

Notably, Indraja Shankar showcased her talent as a football player in the movie Bigil, featuring Thalapathy Vijay.

On the other hand, Robo Shankar is renowned for his comedic performances on Vijay TV shows like ‘Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru and Adhu Edhu Idhu. He has now successfully ventured into the world of cinema and appeared in several blockbuster movies, including Idharku Thaaney Aasaipattai Balakumara, Velaiynu Vandhuta Vellaikkaran, Irumbu Thirai, Viswasam, and Annaathe. Now, the actor is all set to feature in the upcoming films like Khaki, Singapore Saloon, Boomer Uncle, and Rekla to name a few.