Tamil Actress Kaniha Finds 'Peace Within' As She Enjoys Pool Day In Maldives

Actress Divya Venkatasubramaniam, popularly known as Kaniha, is currently on a vacation to the Maldives along with her family. The actress is serving some stunning pictures and videos on her Instagram timeline. The actress is enjoying the pool day. The actress shared a set of pictures of herself from the dock and pool. For the day, she is seen in a peach top and printed shorts.

She can be seen posing for the camera with a blue ocean set in the background of the picture. She has kept her hairdo in a messy bun and shades to her look. In the next picture, Kaniha can be seen chilling in the pool with a glass of champagne kept on the side. The caption of the post read, “Sky above, Sand below, Peace within!”

Kaniha has also shared an Instagram Reel on the timeline as she enjoys her getaway. The video opens with a majestic view from her room’s dock, which also has a personal infinity pool. The actress is seen enjoying her time in the pool. After a few seconds, Kaniha can be seen enjoying the ocean water on the beach. She is then seen enjoying a swing place under a tree. The actress looks gorgeous in the red maxi dress. The video also has glimpses of the beautiful property and her son Sai Rishi enjoying the ocean.

“Yolo! A blissful getaway at the Maldives with ma familia,” she penned in the caption of the post.

The actress also shared another picture along with her son enjoying scuba diving and experiencing the underwater aquatic life. The video also has a stunning view of coral reefs and aquatic animals. “Life felt so different and beautiful underwater. I overcame a bit of fear when my son dragged me to go with him this morning! I am grateful for the beauty I experienced many meters below the sea. This video does no justice but just wanted to share a glimpse of what my eyes saw with yall!” the caption of the post read.

Kaniha made her debut in Tamil cinema with Susi Ganesan’s Five Star in 2002. The film was received well and Kaniha’s role was also appreciated. She has created a niche for herself in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. Kaniha then went on to garner praise for her acting in films like Rudra Simhasanam, Christian Brothers and many others. The actress last year made her television debut with Ethir Neechal which was her comeback to the screens after a break of 7 years.