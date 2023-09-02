Tamil Actress Oviya Says She Is Mother To A Child But There Is A Twist

Tamil actress Oviya catapulted to fame through films like Kalavani and made a powerful comeback with the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 as well. She also often attracts controversy for her bold tweets and interviews. In a press conference, the actress was asked to give her reaction to the reports that her son is studying in a Dubai school. She has clarified on many occasions that she doesn’t need a life partner and prefers to remain unmarried.

Oviya was asked the question related to her child despite these clarifications provided by her. She didn’t get unruffled when one of the journalists asked her this question and instead answered with a shocking statement. The actress said that she is indeed the mother to a child. Oviya came up with a humorous context before the press could make other assumptions about her words. The actress said that she has a puppy whom she takes care of as a child and will continue to do so till the very end. Oviya further said that the puppy sleeps with her and she also leaves no stone unturned to take care of him.

According to reports, Oviya also quashed certain rumours about her sexuality in another interview. She said that some people think of her as a lesbian because she is not married. “I am not a lesbian," she once said.

On the professional front, Oviya faced a tough phase where she had to suffer a setback after the failure of her films. There was a considerable decline in her career. Then she participated in the first edition of Bigg Boss Tamil and amassed a massive fan following with her performance. She had to exit the show on the medical grounds. Her performance in the show had a slightly positive impact on her career and she got to play an important role in Kanchana 3. Headlined by Raghava Lawrence, Kanchana 3, failed to thrive on the box-office run.

Oviya’s acting career prospects have dimmed for some time and her last film Pallu Padama Paathuka was a flop at the box office.