Tamil Actress Sindhu Dies Aged 44 After 3-year-long Battle With Breast Cancer

The Tamil film industry was left grief-stricken when they learnt the news of Tamil actress Sindhu’s demise at the age of 44. She passed away earlier today at 2.15 am, leaving her fans and the film fraternity in shock.

She was battling breast cancer since her diagnosis in 2020. Despite undergoing treatment for several years, financial constraints made it increasingly difficult for her to manage the medical expenses.

Recently, Sindhu took to social media, releasing a heartfelt video appealing for help from the film industry to support her treatment expenses. While a few celebrities stepped up to assist her, unfortunately, she couldn’t sustain any further and passed away on Monday.

The 44-year-old actress began her career as a child artist and featured in a few films, but her life had been marked by financial struggles and personal hardships. Sindhu had openly discussed her troubled marriage in various interviews, recounting her solo struggles through life’s challenging journey.

According to reports, she got married at the tender age of 14 and became a mother in the same year. Facing issues with her husband, she had to return to her father’s home to protect her child.

In an interview a few months ago, Sindhu disclosed her battle with breast cancer, revealing the need for surgeries on both her breasts. Tragically, the pain became unbearable and she even expressed a desire for mercy killing.

Unable to bear the expenses of treatment at a private hospital, Sindhu resorted to receiving treatment at home but her condition continued to deteriorate. Eventually, she was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai, where she breathed her last.

After her untimely demise, her mortal remains were brought back home to pay tribute, and her last rites are scheduled to be held at Virugambakkam’s electric graveyard. Her film industry friends and family are expected to be present to bid farewell to the talented actress.

In 2010, Sindhu rose to fame with her remarkable performance in the critically acclaimed movie Angadi Theru (Market Street), directed by Vasanthabalan. But apart from films, her philanthropic endeavours were notable, as she actively participated in social service during natural calamities like the Chennai floods in 2015 and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.