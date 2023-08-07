Tamil Actress Sindhu, of Angadi Theru Fame, Dies at 42 After Her Battle With Cancer

Tamil actress Sindhu died on Monday, August 7. The actress, best known for her work in Vaantha Balan’s 2010 film Angadi Theru, succumbed to her battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and had been battling the ailment since. The news of her death was confirmed by actor Kottachi. He took to his social media account in the week hours of Monday and shared the heartbreaking news. “I pray to God for the peace of his soul," he wrote.

According to Indulge Express, Sindhu was taking treatment at home owing to financial constraints. However, as her condition worsened, she sought treatment in a private hospital in Kilipakkam, Chennai. It is reported that Tamil actors such as Karthi, Isari Ganesh, JSK Satish Kumar, and others offered financial help during her cancer battle.

Sindhu reportedly began her acting career as a child artist. She faced several challenges, including poverty, as a young child. The actress was married off at the age of 14 and she embraced motherhood the same year. Over the years, Sindhu spoke about her hardships.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Sindhu broke down while talking about her battle with breast cancer a few months ago. The actress had revealed that the doctors had to remove one of her breasts due to the trreatment. It is also reported that the actress said she did not want to live owing to the pain and agony of the illness.

While Sindhu is best known for Angadi Theru, which made her a household name, she was also seen in movies such as Nadodigal, Naan Mahaan Ala, Thenavattu and Karuppusamy Kuthagaitharar. News18 offers our condolences to her family and fans.