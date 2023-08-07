CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Spandana Vijay RaghavendraNitin DesaiOMG 2Kylie JennerGhoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » Tamil Actress Sindhu, of Angadi Theru Fame, Dies at 42 After Her Battle With Cancer
1-MIN READ

Tamil Actress Sindhu, of Angadi Theru Fame, Dies at 42 After Her Battle With Cancer

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 17:05 IST

Chennai, India

Tamil actress Sindhu passes away.

Tamil actress Sindhu passes away.

Tamil actress Sindhu passed away on Monday after he battle with breast cancer.

Tamil actress Sindhu died on Monday, August 7. The actress, best known for her work in Vaantha Balan’s 2010 film Angadi Theru, succumbed to her battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and had been battling the ailment since. The news of her death was confirmed by actor Kottachi. He took to his social media account in the week hours of Monday and shared the heartbreaking news. “I pray to God for the peace of his soul," he wrote.

According to Indulge Express, Sindhu was taking treatment at home owing to financial constraints. However, as her condition worsened, she sought treatment in a private hospital in Kilipakkam, Chennai. It is reported that Tamil actors such as Karthi, Isari Ganesh, JSK Satish Kumar, and others offered financial help during her cancer battle.

Sindhu reportedly began her acting career as a child artist. She faced several challenges, including poverty, as a young child. The actress was married off at the age of 14 and she embraced motherhood the same year. Over the years, Sindhu spoke about her hardships.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Sindhu broke down while talking about her battle with breast cancer a few months ago. The actress had revealed that the doctors had to remove one of her breasts due to the trreatment. It is also reported that the actress said she did not want to live owing to the pain and agony of the illness.

While Sindhu is best known for Angadi Theru, which made her a household name, she was also seen in movies such as Nadodigal, Naan Mahaan Ala, Thenavattu and Karuppusamy Kuthagaitharar. News18 offers our condolences to her family and fans.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. regional cinema
first published:August 07, 2023, 16:52 IST
last updated:August 07, 2023, 17:05 IST