Tamil Actress Vijayalakshmi Files Fresh Police Complaint Seeking Seeman's Arrest: Report

Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi who is famous for acting in films like Friends has levelled fresh allegations against Naam Thamizhar convenor Seeman for cheating on her by promising to marry her. In her official police complain, Vijayalakshmi alleged that Seeman cheated her and threatened her over phone. She also urged the police that Seeman should be arrested.

The actress said in a statement, “Even after several years, no action has been taken on her complaint against Seeman. Hence I chose to knock on the doors of the police. I have faith in the DMK government and the police. The earlier AIADMK government for reasons unknown did not proceed with the enquiry’.

Back in 2020, Vijayalakshmi had attempted suicide by consuming sleeping tablets. However, she was rushed to a private hospital, where she recovered. Meanwhile, her case was being investigated by the Thiruvanmiyur police. The actress had alleged that while Seeman was in a relationship with her, he had allegedly asked the co-ordinator of the Panangattu ​​Padai Katchi, Hari Nadar to harass. According to her, that led to her taking the extreme steps.

In a video that she shared in July 2020, she had expressed, “This is my last video and I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his partymen. I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently.”

She added, “I would like to tell fans who are watching the video just because I was born in Karnataka, Seeman has tortured me a lot. As a woman, I have put up with it to my highest capabilities. I won’t be able handle the pressure anymore. I am from the Pillai community, the same community LTTE leader Prabhakaran is part of. Prabhakaran is the only reason Seeman is who he is today, but now he has been harassing me on social media continuously. You slut shamed me to make me feel the pain and it is up to me to decide on what to do after facing such insults from you. I request my fans not to let Seeman get away from this case. He should never get anticipatory bail. My death should be a big eye-opener to everyone. I don’t want to be a slave to anybody.”

Her sister Usha had also given a statement. She had shared, “She (Vijayalakshmi) was in a relationship with Seeman for two years. Seeman said he will marry Vijayalaksmi, but after he launched his political party, everything changed. Seeman and his partymen had been harassing her for the past couple of years. We have no enmity with Hari Nadar. He was provoked by Seeman to defame us. A couple of days ago, he posted a video where he said he will cut the tongue of my sister if she continues to talk against Seeman. Ten years back, we lodged a complaint against Seeman. We were forced to withdraw that complaint following death threats. Seeman’s influence prevented Vijayalakshmi from receiving any film opportunities. We moved to Bangalore and even there we were tortured by Seeman. We again came back to Chennai on March 8, 2020 and we lodged a complaint against Seeman. No action has been taken on that till date. We don’t want anything. We just want to live in peace.”

After her allegations, the police had registered a case against Hari Nadar, who at the time was already serving a sentence at the Parapana Agrahara Jail in Bangalore, in the context of a money-laundering case. After seeking special permission from the Karanataka police, the Chennai cops got him extradited back to Tamil Nadu.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).