Tamil Cinematographer's New Car, Received After 15-Month Waiting, Breaks Down On 4th Day

Tamil cinematographer Richard M Nathan, who has worked in films like Angadi Theru and Comali, recently had quite an unpleasant experience with purchasing a new car. The cinematographer recently bought Mahindra’s XUV700 but has been able to properly own the car for just four days without any issues. According to a tweet made by Richard, the brand-new car broke down on just the fourth day after the delivery.

Richard experienced this harrowing incident in Chennai. He claims that at about 2:50 pm in Chennai, the diesel-automatic Mahindra XUV700 abruptly came to a stop at the Luz Corner light. He called roadside assistance but nobody arrived to help. Take a look at this tweet:

⁦⁦@anandmahindra⁩ 3 days old car froze at luz corner signal, Chennai. Been waiting since https://t.co/HEO2VwMUYt, no one from road side assistance has responded. Waited for 15 months for this car! I do not want this car, not after such an incident . pic.twitter.com/ODSKaaTa6C— Richard M Nathan (@Richardmnathan) June 5, 2023

On June 2, Richard bought the car, and on June 5, he took it out for a drive. He added that he still has not received his registration number. He was shocked when the car stopped at a busy traffic light during rush hour. When he called roadside assistance, they declined to attend to the scene and tried to fix the problem over the phone instead.

Richard thinks the electronics in the car are at fault. He explains through his tweet that while waiting at the light, the moment he hit the pedal, the car’s screens froze and it automatically shut down. The car wouldn’t start, despite his best efforts.

Richard, who had to wait for the car’s delivery for 15 months, expressed his frustration by saying that he no longer wanted to keep the vehicle and requested a full refund for the car. He has also tagged Anand Mahindra in his post. After three hours, according to him, a towing van arrived to pick up the XUV700 and transported it to the closest service facility. Richard also raised questions about the credibility of Mahindra’s service, calling it “pathetic and lousy".