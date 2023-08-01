Tamil Comedian Santhanam Shines In His Latest Film DD Returns

Tamil actor Santhanam, affectionately known as the Comedy Superstar in the film industry, has successfully transitioned from a supporting artist to a lead actor, predominantly in the comedy genre. His latest film, DD Returns, which hit the screens on July 28, has been receiving praise from all quarters and has also been making waves at the box office, earning an impressive Rs 2 crore on its opening day.

DD Returns is a stand-alone sequel to Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 and the third movie in the Dhilluku Dhuddu series. The plot revolves around the protagonist and his companions attempting to outwit the police by hiding a bag containing cash and valuables in a haunted home. However, when they return to retrieve the stash, they find themselves entangled in a suspenseful survival game set up by a vengeful spirit to test their ability to escape with the prized riches.

The film received favourable reviews, including from the controversial film reviewer Blue Sattai Marane, and has been thoroughly enjoyed by many viewers. With numerous hilarious comedy sequences, especially in the second half, DD Returns promises an entertaining and laughter-filled experience.

At the box office, “DD Returns" has made an impressive start, amassing approximately Rs 12 crore India net in its initial three days, as per reports. If this trend continues, the film is expected to break all previous box office records for Santhanam. However, it faces the potential challenge of competition from the much-anticipated release of Rajinikanth’s Jailer on August 10, which could impact its earnings.

DD Returns was skillfully edited by Srikanth, while Deepak Kumar Pathi handled the cinematography, all under the production banner of C Ramesh Kumar and RK Entertainment. The music for the film was composed by OFRO, known for his work on independent albums, and the choreography was masterfully crafted by Sandy. The movie’s trailer and music had significantly heightened fan anticipation, garnering positive reviews.

As DD Returns continues to charm audiences with its comedy and thrilling storyline, Santhanam’s stellar performance in the lead role has further solidified his position as one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable stars. With its initial success at the box office, the film has left audiences eagerly awaiting more from the talented actor.