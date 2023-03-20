Vijay Antony is one of the top music composers of the Tamil film industry who leaves no stone unturned in bringing out the best songs. He is known for composing music for films including Vettaikaaran, Naan, Pichaikkaran and Kadhalil Vizhunthen.

Now, Antony is all set to compose music for Lovers Tho Pettukovaddhu, Pichaikkaran 2 and Madha Gaja Raja. Today, we are going to share his best party songs which you should listen to this coming weekend.

Nakaa Mukka

This song has a huge fan base among the audience. The song is from the 2008 romantic psychological thriller Kadhalil Vizhunthen and created a huge buzz among music fanatics. The song was sung by Vijay Antony with lyrics penned by PV Prasath. Lead actors, including Nakul and Sunaina, were featured in the video, which received over 2.3 million views.

Dailamo Dailamo

Dailamo Dailamo is sung by Vijay Antony and Sangeetha Rajeshwaran. With music composed by Vijay Antony, the song features Jiiva and Sandhya in the video. This famous party song is from Sasi’s directorial film Dishyam. The film was released in 2006, and its soundtrack gained massive traction among the audience. The video garnered over 1,608,418 views and became a huge hit among the audience.

Mascara

This party song was a huge hit among the audience. Sung by Vijay Antony and Supriya Joshi, the song received a huge number of views for its magical composition. This song is from the 2014 action-thriller film Salim. Directed by NV Nirmal Kumar, the soundtrack of the film created a ruckus among the audience. If you haven’t listened to the music yet, go and check it out right away.

Chillax

This trending song was from Jeyam Raja’s directorial Velayudham. With music by Vijay Antony, the lyrics of the song were penned by Annamalai. This song was sung by Karthik & Charulatha Mani and created a huge hype among the masses. The video has received over 7,858,909 views and still amazes fans with its magical mixes.

Uchimandai

With music by Vijay Antony, the lyrics of the song are penned by Annamalai. Meanwhile, Krishna Iyer, Shoba Sekar, Charulatha Mani and Shakthisree Gopalan have sung the song together. This trending party song is from the film Vettaikaaran and has received over 25,097,954 views on YouTube. For the unversed, the song features Vijay and Anushka Shetty in its music video.

Read all the Latest Movies News here