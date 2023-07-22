Tamil Director Thiru Shares His Inspiring Fitness Transformation Journey; Check It Out

Tamil writer-director Thiru is known for films like Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai and Azhagaana Ponnuthan. He is in the news currently for a reason unrelated to his films, and that is his weight loss journey. He has shared a clip on Instagram showing his fitness transformation. This video includes his moments of sweating it out in the gym and engaging in exercises. Thiru wrote in the caption this is his “3-month fitness transformation” which shows his journey of reducing his weight from 76 kg to 65 kg. Thiru informed the fans that the past three months involved his dedication, hard work, and self-discovery. Thiru added that he never thought he would reach this far when he had started his journey of weight loss. “But here I am, standing proud and stronger than ever!” he wrote.

Thiru wrote that he promised himself to commit to one workout every single day and he stuck to it, no matter how tough it got. He added that there were moments when he wanted to give up but Kani Thiru (his wife) constantly supported him. “If there is one thing that I’ve learned from this journey, it’s that consistency and determination truly pay off. No matter where you are in your fitness goals, remember that every small step counts. Trust the process, believe in yourself, and surround yourself with positive influences. Special thanks to @niranjani_ahathian for d trigger and fitness inspiration @itsvg,” Thiru wrote.

He also added that he continues to push himself to set new fitness goals. He shared that this is just the beginning of his journey and he can’t wait to see what the future holds. Thiru attached the reprised version of the song Raja Raja Chozhan sung by Tajmeel Sherif with the clip.

Thiru’s followers and colleagues were amazed by his fascinating journey. Tamil actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj commented with fire emoticons. Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi Ahathian also applauded Thiru’s efforts on his health. Host and actress Kiki Vijay praised Thiru. Veteran journalist Latha Srinivasan requested him to reveal the name of his trainer.

Thiru also dominated the headlines because of his last released series Jhansi, which received abysmal reviews from the audience.