Tamil Film Exhibitors Call For Hike In Cinema Ticket Prices To Sustain Industry

Tamil film exhibitors R. Panneerselvam and Sridhar have appealed to the state government for an increase in the price of cinema tickets. Their request is to raise the ticket prices in multiplexes to Rs 250 and in non-AC theatres to Rs 150, as stated by R. Panneerselvam. Currently, air-conditioned theatres charge Rs 200, and non-AC theatres charge Rs 120 in two panchayats, corporations, and municipalities.

The proposed price hike for IMAX screens, EPIQ screens, and theatres with recliner seats is set at Rs 450, Rs 400, and Rs 350, respectively. The exhibitors attribute the need for a price increase to rising electricity charges, inflation, and property tax rates, which have resulted in higher maintenance costs. Reports indicate that ticket prices last increased by 25% in 2017, raising the air-conditioned theatre prices from Rs 120 to Rs 150, excluding GST and convenience charges. Many cinema owners express concerns that without a ticket price hike, they may face closure.

The president of the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owner Association, Tiruppur M. Subramaniam, strongly opposes the demand raised by the exhibitors association. He points out the declining trend of people watching movies in cinemas, as audiences’ preferences are shifting towards OTT platforms. Subramaniam believes that increasing ticket prices in theatres would particularly impact small movies, which may struggle to survive at the box office. Without knowing the potential business a movie might generate amid a price hike, it becomes challenging for low-budget films to secure a spot on the big screen.

He suggests that the government should eliminate local body entertainment taxes, which would not only reduce ticket prices but also make them more affordable for everyone. Subramaniam predicts that if ticket prices were to rise, people would be less likely to visit theatres to watch movies. Another producer from the Tamil Film Active Producers Association echoes these sentiments, highlighting the selective nature of today’s audience and expressing concerns about the negative impact of ticket price increases on the cinema industry.