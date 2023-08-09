Tamil Film Thalai Koduthaan Thambi Completes 64 Years Of Its Release

Thiruchengodu Ramalingam Sundaram, a luminary in the realm of Tamil cinema, stands as a testament to the transformative evolution he imparted to regional entertainment. His journey was marked by producing numerous films under the Angel Pictures banner alongside a partner. Later, he ventured into establishing his production house, Modern Theatres. A remarkable milestone in his legacy is the film Thalai Koduthaan Thambi, which recently celebrated its 64th anniversary.

Released in 1959, Thalai Koduthaan Thambi holds an enduring place in Tamil cinema. Directed by T. R. Sundaram himself and scripted by Murasoli Maran, the film weaves a captivating narrative around the life of a princess entangled in love and destiny.

The story revolves around a princess who defies societal norms by falling in love with a commoner from a different kingdom. The ensuing criticism and opposition from the disapproving Kings further intensify the drama. Faking her suicide, the princess elopes with her lover, only to uncover his existing marriage and child. As the plot thickens, an unfortunate accident renders the man armless, leading him to make a heart-wrenching decision. Meanwhile, the princess gives birth to a son, setting the stage for a poignant reunion and a twist of fate.

The film’s ensemble cast includes S. S. Rajendran, Miss Malini, K. R. Ramasamy, S. Manohar, and Tambaram Lalitha in pivotal roles. The soulful music composed by Viswanathan–Ramamoorthy and lyrics penned by Pattukottai Kalyanasundaram, Suratha, and A. Maruthakas added depth to the storytelling, resonating with the masses who embraced the film with fervour.

T. R. Sundaram’s cinematic contributions extend beyond Thalai Koduthaan Thambi. His production house facilitated several milestones, including the first talkie in Malayalam, Balan, and MGR’s breakout hit, Manthirikumari. He etched his name as the director of Tamil cinema’s first full-length colour film, Alibabavum Naarpathu Thirudargalum.

Murasoli Maran, the film’s writer, was not only a prominent scriptwriter but also a political figure of significance. As Karunanidhi’s nephew and a Union minister, Maran’s contribution extended across journalism, scripting, and politics, leaving an indelible mark on regional cinema.