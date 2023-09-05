Tamil Music Composer Thashi, 50, Dies In Car Accident

Popular music composer Thashi, who worked in both the Tamil and Malayalam film industries, passed away due to a road accident on Monday. His death has sent a wave of shock across both industries. V Thashi, whose real name was Sivakumar, had won multiple awards for his compositions. The 50-year-old lived in Saligramam, Chennai. According to reports, Thashi – along with his friends Adhiyan (50), Nagaraj (44) and Moovendan (aged 54) – was travelling back from Kerala on Monday. A car tyre suddenly burst, which sent the automobile careening into a road divider, not far from Avinashi in the Tiruppur district (Tamil Nadu). At the time of the collision, Adhiyan was driving the vehicle. After the car crashed into the divider and overturned, Adiyan and Thashi passed away right on the spot. Nagaraj and Moovendan suffered critical wounds, but are alive. They were both transported to a local hospital.

Police in Avinashi town registered a case and have sent the bodies of Adiyan and Thashi for an autopsy. The condition of the survivors is said to be critical and doctors are running across the clock to save their lives. According to reports, Thashi visited Kerala in connection to an investment in real estate.

Thashi composed music for Tamil films which include Oththa Veedu, Adavar and Sathanai Payanam. He received the Best Music Director Award from the Kerala state government for the Malayalam movie Dandhara. His compositions also include countless devotional albums. Many celebrities from the Tamil and Malayalam film industries have expressed their grief over the sudden tragic death of Thashi.

Thashi was born in Tanjore district’s Watagudi village, close to Pattukottai (Tamil Nadu). His father Bharathimohan was also a music composer. He wrote songs for films like Yaar Kumada and Aathan. As a child, Thashi used to tour the studios with his father. That’s how Thashi became interested in the movie business. He then started working as a music composer and gradually carved his niche in the industry.