Tamil music composer Harris Jayaraj is the latest to have fallen prey to cybercrime. The 48-year-old musical genius revealed on Sunday that his Twitter account had been hacked. In a Facebook post, he wrote, “Hi friends, My Twitter account has been hacked for the past two days, Will get back once we fix it. Have a good day." According to the Times of India, Harris’ Twitter handle was hacked by online fraudsters on March 10. The musician’s profile picture and his name have also been changed.

Reportedly, the hackers have been tweeting unsecured links from his account for the past couple of days, leading to unsafe websites. This was not the first time that the social media account of a celeb was hacked.

Not so long ago, Tamil film director Vignesh Shivan’s Twitter handle was also hacked not too long ago. The ace filmmaker, in his now-disappeared Instagram stories, pointed out that his Twitter account had been hacked, posting a similar picture of a particular ‘Circle’ in place of Vigensh’s profile picture and name. He wrote, “Who’s this circle???? My Twitter is hacked!!! Someone has hacked my Twitter account! This is scary and highly irritating wtf!" However, his account has been restored now.

In addition, actresses Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Gayathrie Shankar’s social media accounts were also hacked earlier.

Meanwhile, speaking about Harris, the musician’s last composition was for the 2022 Tamil-language film The Legend. Presently, Harris has been roped in to score the music for director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s upcoming action-thriller Dhruva Natchathiram.

The spy thriller revolves around a New York-based undercover agent John, who is on a secret mission to find the whereabouts of the leader of their team. Dhruva Natchathiram boasts a cast ensemble of Vikram, Simran, Arjun Das, Aishwarya Rajesh, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Parthiban Radhakrishnan.

