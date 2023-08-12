Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Praises Jailer, Director Nelson Feels Flattered

Nelson Dilip Kumar, the director of the hit Tamil film Jailer, is riding high on the success of his creation as it takes the box office by storm and captures the hearts of audiences and critics alike. The film’s powerhouse performance, led by superstar Rajinikanth, is setting records and inching closer to joining the prestigious 100-crore club.

The film’s captivating narrative has garnered widespread appreciation, drawing compliments from celebrities and cinema enthusiasts alike. Recently, the movie found its way to the screen of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, MK Stalin, who extended his support by watching Jailer. Nelson Dilip Kumar expressed his gratitude on Twitter, posting a vote of thanks on behalf of the film’s cast and crew. His tweet read, “Thank you so much, honourable Chief Minister, @mkstalin sir, for watching #jailer. Thanks for all the appreciation and motivation, sir. The cast and crew are really happy with your words."

Jailer stands as an Indian Tamil action thriller, meticulously crafted by Nelson Dilip Kumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran. The film boasts an impressive cast including the legendary Rajinikanth, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, and Vasanth Ravi. Vijay Kartik Kannan’s cinematography brings the story to life, while the music composed by Anirudh Ravichander complements the narrative. The film is backed by Sun Pictures as the production company.

With a substantial budget of Rs 200 crore, Jailer has made a remarkable impact at the box office, collecting a staggering Rs 95 crore and securing its place as one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of 2023. Impressively, the film also made waves in the USA, garnering an exceptional box office collection of Rs 11 crore on its opening day. As the weekend approaches, the film’s collections are projected to rise further, a common trend as audiences tend to flock to cinemas during this time.

Rajinikanth, an iconic figure in the film industry with a career spanning over five decades, has delivered a captivating performance in Jailer. His portrayal has garnered immense love and admiration from fans globally, who have taken to social media to express their unwavering support. The acclaimed actor has two upcoming projects scheduled for release next year. Thalaivar 170, directed by Gnanavel Tha Se, is anticipated to hit screens in January 2024, followed by Thalaivar 171," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, set for release in November 2024.