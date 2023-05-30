Tamil Pechu Engal Moochu Contestant Narmada Impresses Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin With Her Speech

On the Tamil reality show, Tamil Pechu Engal Moochu, contestants are tested for their command of the spoken language. They speak on various concerning topics like economics and social issues in chaste and flawless Tamil. Recently, one of the contestants, Narmada who spoke on the topic “reservation is my right" has gained the attention of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. In her powerful speech, the contestant explained how reservation based on caste is important in India and how the lower caste is covering “the difference of 100 years.”

Impressed by her extempore, CM Stalin shared the video on Twitter and wrote how her words have the power to awaken rational thinking. The caption is loosely translated from Tamil to English and reads: “Words have life. Rhetoric has the power to tap into racial-rational emotions. That’s why Vijay Television begin the show Tamil Pechu Engal Moochu by saying, ‘Speech should not be used to sing old superstitions and glorify backwardness. It should not be used to level others in the name of humour. The grammar of good speech is to develop reason and morality and lead to a progressive society! The purpose of developing reason is to avoid useless ones. I sincerely hope the program will follow.’”

The Tamil Nadu CM also mentioned that there is life in her (Narmada) words that point out the gap of centuries in her thought-provoking speech. “Further boosting my confidence was the speech of Ms Narmada on the topic ‘Reservation is my right’. There is life in her words that point out the gap of centuries in her thought-provoking speech. I congratulate her who took the soil of my Tiruvarur! Let all say ‘Reservation Is Our Right!’”

Narmada’s electrifying speech received a standing ovation from the show’s judges, actor G Gnanasambandam and Tamil orator and writer Parveen Sultana. The speech has been receiving widespread online support after the episode was aired on Sunday on Vijay TV and is an available streaming platform, Disney+Hotstar.