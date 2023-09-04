Tamil TV Actor Nanjil Vijayan Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Mariya

Nanjil Vijayan, a beloved name in the Tamil television industry, renowned for his comedic talents, has recently taken the plunge into matrimony. On September 3, the well-known actor and comedian exchanged vows with his girlfriend, Mariya, in an intimate ceremony held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The wedding festivities were graced by close relatives, family members, and dear friends, making it a joyous and memorable occasion.

The heartwarming pictures from the wedding have swiftly made their way across social media platforms, garnering numerous well-wishes and congratulations from their colleagues and admirers in the Tamil television world.

Priyanka Robo Sankar, famous for her appearance on Season 1 of Cook with Comali, shared delightful snapshots from the wedding, expressing her heartfelt wishes for the newlyweds. In the photos, Nanjil Vijayan and Mariya radiate happiness in their traditional wedding attire. Mariya looked resplendent in a mustard-coloured silk saree, while Nanjil donned a pink shirt and mundu, the perfect complement to his bride. Priyanka Robo Sankar captioned the images with warm wishes, “From this day onwards, a new chapter of marriage starts in your life. I wish you a great future and hope you get all the prosperity you need and grow more. Congratulations, brother @nanjilvijayan."

Another prominent figure in the Tamil television industry, director Thomson Doss, also shared a snapshot from the wedding ceremony, where he posed alongside the newlyweds. The couple looked stunning in their red wedding attire, radiating love and happiness. Thomson conveyed his well-wishes with a heartfelt message, saying, “Happy Marriage brother. Wish you both God’s blessings."

Nanjil Vijayan has amassed a dedicated fan base over the years for his outstanding performances in various comedy shows. His journey in the entertainment industry began as a comedian, and he later gained widespread recognition as a contestant on the reality show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. This platform catapulted him to stardom among Tamil-speaking audiences. His talent and hard work also brought him to the forefront of another reality show, Adhu Idhu Ethu.