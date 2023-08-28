Tamil TV Actress Kanmani Manoharan Looks Stunning In Pink Floral Outfit On The Beach

Television actress Kanmani Manoharan who works in Tamil television recently shared pictures from the beach, which are now doing rounds on social media. She is an active social media user who frequently shares her photoshoots with her fans.

Kanmani shared the photoshoot on her official Instagram account. The actress posed for the camera from the beaches of Valasaravakkam, Chennai. The actress is seen on the sand, posing sweetly for the camera, with her hair blowing in the air. She is wearing a pink floral outfit, open from the front to reveal a grey bralette. In the second picture, she has her hands around herself, as she smiles wide.

The picture has gained thousands of likes on Instagram, and the fans are showing their love in the comments. A netizen wrote,

“Why are you so beautiful?" and another commented, “What a beauty." Many of her fans also showed their love and support through heart and heart-eye emojis.

Kanmani Manoharan also has a stage name called Sweety. She started her acting career with the Tamil show Barathi Kannamma in 2019, in which she played the role of Anjali. The show was broadcast on the channel Star Vijay. Currently, she is being seen in the show Amudhavum Annalakshmiyum, as a lead actress along with Arun Padmanabhan and Rajashree. The show started in July 2022 and airs on Zee Tamil. It is also available to stream on the ZEE5 app. The show is directed by S Jeevarajan and produced by Chandru Eenamuthu.

Earlier this year in February, Amudhavum Annalakshmiyum completed a milestone of 200 episodes. Kanmani Manoharan showed gratitude to the makers of the hit show and said, “I am glad to be associated with director S Jeevarajan sir. Thank you so much, and I am blessed to be part of the Amudhavum Annalakshmiyum."