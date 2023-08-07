CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tanushree Dutta Brutally Trolled Taking Dip in Ganga River, Actress Says 'Dubki Toh Ho Gayi Ab...'

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 20:27 IST

Mumbai, India

Tanushree Dutta shared a video taking a dip in river Ganga.

Tanushree Dutta visited Varanasi recently and took a dip in the river Ganga.

Tanushree Dutta was trolled on Instagram after she shared a video from Varanasi. The actress, on Monday, shared a video on the social media platform in which she was seen taking a dip in the Ganga river. Dressed in a white kurta and a maroon dupatta, Tanushree was seen taking a dip in the river and offering her prayers. She shared the video with the caption, “Magical experience of bathing in the holy Ganges at Manikarnika ghat, Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi."

However, many took to the comments section and trolled her. Several comments said that she stands a chance of getting a skin infection. “Be ready for skin related issues," a comment read. “So dirty water," added another. A user also wrote, “Those who don’t fall sick they are habitual bathers and are used to it but that does not mean that nothing will happen despite taking dip in the most polluted river of India."

Reacting to the statement, Tanushree said, “Ya, let’s see. Itna sochoongi toh kuch life mein kar na paoongi. I won’t fall sick even though I drank a few drops too while bathing.." She then added, “Oh dear God!! I didn’t know all this..😱 Dubki toh ho gayi..ab jo hoga dekha jayega. Il be fine I suppose. Kuch nahi hoga mujhe."

Tanushree has starred in several Bollywood movies, including Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Bhagam Bhag, and 36 China Town. However, she made headlines when she accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her during the filming of Horn Ok Pleasss (2008). The actress had a dance number in the movie. He allegations opened the doors for the #MeToo movement in India and many came forward to share their stories on social media platforms.

