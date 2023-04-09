CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tara Sutaria Drops Thirst Trap, Ditches Bra To Pose In Chic Summer Dress; See Sexy Pic
1-MIN READ

Tara Sutaria Drops Thirst Trap, Ditches Bra To Pose In Chic Summer Dress; See Sexy Pic

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 08:52 IST

Mumbai, India

Tara Sutaria looks ethereal in a stunning green bikini.

Tara Sutaria looks ethereal in a stunning green bikini.

Tara Sutaria's recent bikini photo set the internet on fire. The actress will next be seen in Apurva.

Actress Tara Sutaria often shares fun moments and snippets on her Instagram handle for which she enjoys a massive fan following. However, her social media photos often become a sensation and go viral in no time. Having said that, the actress amped up the sultry game with her latest photo on Instagram. Looking drop-dead gorgeous in a printed green outfit, the actress was seen raising the summer temperatures with the picture.

The Tadap actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous with her wavy locks. She completed her look with chunky earrings and rings and posed with utmost perfection. Basking in the laps of nature, the actress dished out major summer body goals. Actress Sanjana Sanghi took to the comments section and dropped in ‘❤️’ emojis. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Dassani wrote, ‘Stara’.

Fans went gaga, calling Tara ‘gorgeous’ and ‘cutie pie’ and ‘attractive personality’. A fan also added, “So Hottt And Sexy." The actress surely set the internet on fire.

Have a look at the photo :

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara Sutaria was recently seen in the action thriller film Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Apurva, alongside Gehraiyaan star Dhairya Karwa, Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajpal Yadav. Apurva is the 27-year-old actress’s first female-oriented film. The official release date of the film, produced by Murad Khetani and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, is still unknown.

Tara also made the headlines for her alleged breakup with her boyfriend Aadar Jain. A source close to ETimes said, “Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways. They’re both mature and they will still remain friends and care for each other fondly." While it has been said that they have parted ways, the reason behind their break up remains unclear. Both of them are yet to acknowledge these rumours.

first published:April 09, 2023, 08:21 IST
last updated:April 09, 2023, 08:52 IST