Tara Sutaria Says 'There's So Much Potential In Me That Hasn't Been Tapped Yet'
1-MIN READ

Tara Sutaria Says ‘There's So Much Potential In Me That Hasn't Been Tapped Yet’

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 14:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Tara Sutaria will soon be seen in Apurva.

Tara Sutaria will soon be seen in Apurva.

Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Apurva.

Tara Sutaria has come a long way in showbiz. The actress made her film debut back in 2019 with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2. Over the years, she may have shown her acting prowess, however, she feels that her talent as a performer is not utilized properly. The actress will soon be seen in her much awaited film Apurva.

In a new interview, Tara opened up about the same and said, “I think everything for some reason has always come down to perception, the way that we all are perceived as young actors. I feel there’s so much potential in me that hasn’t been tapped yet, used yet may be from the perception that they have from my first film and the way I put myself out there.. I enjoy dressing up, I do enjoy style, looking a certain way because it’s just me.”

She explained, “Somewhere down the line people assumed that’s who I am all the time. But that’s not true. That’s the reason am so excited for Apurva.. Its a survival story and the kind of role I have been dying to do. I have never done a film that explores this subject, there’s a lot to the girl’s character that people certainly wouldn’t expect me to do."

Tara Sutaria is one of the actresses whose sense of style and clothing speak for themselves. Because of the magnetic aura she exudes, her screen presence and appearance both on and off screen are always things that draw attention and that people want to photograph.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in the action thriller film Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Apurva, alongside Gehraiyaan star Dhairya Karwa, Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajpal Yadav.

Coming back to Apurva, the film is the 27-year-old actress’s first female-oriented film. The official release date of the film, produced by Murad Khetani and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, is still unknown.

first published:June 26, 2023, 14:57 IST
last updated:June 26, 2023, 14:57 IST