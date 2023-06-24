Tara Sutaria Steps Out In Style, Stuns In A Plunging Neckline Maxi Dress; Watch

Tara Sutaria surely knows how to make head turns from her fashion sense and today was also no different day. She made a stylish appearance in a stunning maxi dress as she got papped today in the city. Tara was looking stunning and fans were also seen going gaga over her look.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see her stepping outside the car wearing a white colour maxi dress with a plunging neckline. The video captured her captivating presence which has been making rounds on social media and garnering admiration from fans. She opted for subtle makeup and left her hair open. The actress also posed for the camera and indulge in some fun chat. One of the fans wrote, “So pretty”. Another called her beautiful.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Recently, Tara revealed that she was the first choice for Kabir Singh. According to her, she was shooting for Student of the Year 2 and had also signed Marjaavaan at the same time. With two projects in hand, Tara added that she had to refuse Kabir Singh but she loved Shahid and Kiara’s performances in the film. Tara said, “I don’t think I agree with that (the film’s misogynistic tone). It’s not a true story and I think everyone has the artistic right to show what they want in their film. Having said that, I understand and respect everyone’s opinion."

Tara Sutaria is now looking forward to Apurva, which is being directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Starring Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, Aashish Dubey and Rajpal Yadav, Apurva is currently in the post-production stage. Star Studios and Cine 1 Studios have backed this film.

Tara shared her happiness about acting in this movie in her Instagram stories. The actress wrote that she has been waiting to do a role in a film like Apurva. According to her, this film will be a tale of the true strength, wit and power which women possess. She mentioned the names of producer Murad Khetani, director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and other cast members.