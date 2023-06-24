Tarla Trailer: Huma Qureshi Fights Against Odds And Cooks Up A Storm In This Biopic

Tarla is a significant film in Huma Qureshi’s career as it is her first biopic and she is portraying the inspiring culinary figure Tarla Dalal. In the lead role, Huma brings her own interpretation to the character, bringing to life the story of an ambitious woman. As the trailer dropped, fans and industry colleagues were all praise for the actress.

For the unversed, Tarla Dalal was an iconic Indian cookbook author and chef. She played a pioneering role in popularising vegetarian cuisine through her books, TV shows, and cooking classes. Her easy-to-follow recipes and innovative culinary ideas made her a household name in India. Her legacy continues to inspire home cooks and food enthusiasts worldwide.

Huma steps into the shoes of Tarla Dalal and attempts to portray her struggle, fight against odds and stereotypes and success

in the film. The actress took to her Instagram to share the trailer. Check it out here:

Talking about playing a real-life character for the first time, the actress recently said, “Embarking on my first biopic was a thrilling journey that holds a special place in my career. Just like the powerful performances in films like ‘The Dirty Picture’ and ‘Mary Kom’ left a lasting impact on me, I was invested in immersing myself in the life of this extraordinary individual, exploring her triumphs and tribulations, and bringing forth a portrayal that will resonate deeply with the audience. Tarla is feisty but in a restrained sort of way. Her arc is very different from the other female protagonists we have seen in biopics. She makes her way into people’s hearts.”

Helmed by Piyush Gupta, the film is backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari and also stars Sharib Hashmi and Veenah Nair in pivotal roles. The film is all set to stream on Zee5 from 7th July.