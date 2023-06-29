Taxi Driver To A Well-known Actor, Take A Look At Rajesh Sharma's Journey

Bollywood actor Rajesh Sharma is one of those artists whom the audience would recognise more by face than his name. The actor has played a large variety of roles in movies like The Dirty Picture, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Tanu Weds Manu and in web series like Patal Lok. Before venturing into Hindi films, he had also made a significant career for himself by appearing in many Bengali films.

The actor had no Godfather in either the Hindi or Bengali film industry and had to work it out the hard way to gain a foothold in cinema. Rajesh Sharma’s father passed away when he was just 20 and the responsibilities of the family fell upon him. Way back in 1994, Rajesh Sharma was a taxi driver in Kolkata. the actor acknowledged in an interview that he once managed to balance his love for theatre and his need to support himself by operating Bachchan Singh Dhaba’s taxi. He drove a ferry in the morning and spent his evenings rehearsing plays. He did this every day, the actor added.

Rajesh Sharma’s passion for acting led him to the National School of Drama, where he worked towards his degree. He landed his first movie role in the 1996 film Maachis. Although the film was a hit and is considered a cult classic, it did nothing to Rajesh Sharma’s career. He was unable to make ends meet in Mumbai so he went back to Kolkata and for the next decade, played antagonistic roles in Bengali films.

Rajesh Sharma made a comeback to Hindi cinema with Parineeta. Since the movie was set in colonial Kolkata and had a lot of Bengali actors, Rajesh was cast due to his long association with Bengali cinema. However, the film got him noticed and he followed it up with No One Killed Jessica. With this film, Rajesh strengthened his foot in Bollywood and never needed to look back again. Some of the famous films which featured the actor include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Tanu Weds Manu, Super 30 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, to name a few.

Rajesh Sharma tied the nuptial knot with Bengali actress Sudipta Chakraborty in 2005 but their marriage did not last long. He is presently married to Sangeeta Sharma since 2011.