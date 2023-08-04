Taylor Swift Accepts PM Justin Trudeau's Request, Brings Eras Tour To Canada

Taylor Swift has finally accepted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s request by extending her Eras Tour once again. The Blank Space songstress officially announced the addition of new concert dates in the US and Canada. Set to take place in the fall of 2023, Taylor Swift confirmed the good news via Twitter on Thursday, August 3. Notably, musician Gracie Abrams has been listed as the special guest on the additional dates and the announcement comes along with a verified registration link for all the shows.

Taylor will kick-start the extended concerts in Miami then move to New Orleans and Toronto between October 18 and November 23 next year. “Turns out it’s not the end of an era in Miami, New Orleans, Indy, and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with Gracie Abrams. Verified fan registration for all shows is open now," tweeted Taylor Swift alongside an official link for fans to get more information. Check out the tweet here:

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

In July, the Bad Blood hitmaker announced extended international dates revealing her plans to perform in Europe and UK in 2014. With Paramore as the special guest, Taylor Swift added 14 new shows to her Eras Tour. “Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with Paramore. Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer? I’m screaming," wrote Taylor while expressing her excitement in a tweet.

Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m… pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023

The update prompted a response from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who attempted to convince the global pop icon to add some stops of her Eras Tour in Canada as well. “It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon," he said.

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023

Last month, Taylor Swift released her third re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) following the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). The album was announced at a Nashville show during the Eras Tour in May. It didn’t take long for the new album to crop up on music charts shattering multiple records.