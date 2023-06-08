Taylor Swift Accidentally Swallows Bug During Her Performance In Chicago

Singer Taylor Swift, who is on her Eras Tour, had to briefly pause her Chicago gig at Soldier Field after she accidentally swallowed a bug on stage on Sunday night, reported Billboard. While singing her Evermore set, Taylor covered her face and swiftly turned from the crowd and said, “I just swallowed a bug." The singer tried to shake it off and could be unconvincingly heard saying that she would be fine.

Swift shook her head also said, “It’s just so stupid," as she attempted to spit out the insect. She then turned towards the crowd and said, “Delicious."

The singer continued asking her fans, “Oh god! Is there any chance none of you saw that?" This was followed by her laughing and gagging. Swift then quipped and said that it was going to happen again. “There are so many bugs. There’s 1,000 of them (sic)," she added. The video from the concert has now surfaced on social media platforms. Watch Taylor Swift reacting after swallowing the bug here:

can you believe A BUG went to the eras tour AND met taylor swift and I DIDNT???? pic.twitter.com/7QnsktOV6g— zaynah / finals season (@peaceofseven) June 5, 2023

The micro-blogging site users have had mixed reactions. Some of them criticised the organisers for not providing water to the Blank Space singer, while many praised her sporting spirit. One of the users said, “They let Taylor raw dog bugs like no one could bring her some water or something to wash it down?"

they really let taylor raw dog that bug like no one could bring her some water or something to wash it down??? https://t.co/DPIm5bK7Or— ًًً (@phillyphilly_g) June 5, 2023

Another user said, “She is so damn likeable!"

This was not only a faux pas in Taylor’s Eras Tour in Chicago. Earlier in the evening, she also calmly dealt with a smile due to a technical glitch with her mic. She tried to sing Lover, but her mic was not working at that moment and no one could hear her. She tried to fix the problem herself until the stage tech appeared and swapped the mic to a regular one.

“All right, guys, let’s start this over again. None of that happened…Let’s take a second in our memories, and rewind them, none of that happened. We’re back to 36 seconds ago," she quipped.

Also on Saturday, Taylor Swift was laughing at herself because she tried to invite a young fan to come up on stage to sing the song 22 with her, only to realise it wasn’t a safe idea.