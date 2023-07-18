Taylor Swift Becomes First Female Artist With Four Albums In Billboard Top 10

Taylor Swift is dominating the music charts and shattering records. The Blank Space songstress has now turned out to be the first female musician to have four albums simultaneously chart in the Billboard Top 10 list. It was on Sunday when Billboard officially announced her bagging the massive feat following the release of her latest album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Dropped on July 7, it is her third re-recorded album which came after Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). She was able to add the flamboyant feather to her music career when Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) debuted at the top position on the Billboard 200 chart.

This came at a time when three of her other albums were already featured in the top 10 positions of the list. Reportedly, her previous release Midnights dropped in October 2022 is at number 5, with her 2019-released Lover at number 7, and 2020-released Folklore at number 10. Notably, only three artists including her have been able to bag the massive feat so far in Billboard history. In 1966 musician Herb Alpert also had four albums in the top 10 of the music chart. The list consisted of Going Places at number 2, Whipped Cream & Other Delights at number 3, South of the Border at number 9, and The Lonely Bull at number 10.

Acclaimed singer Prince achieved the feat posthumously. After his death in 2016, five albums of the musician peaked in the top 10 position. According to a report by The Guardian, Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) has become the biggest-selling album of 2023 so far. It has made a whopping 716,000 album-equivalent units, which is the combination of its digital, physical sales, and streaming figures. If this wasn’t enough, this is the Bad Blood-hitmaker’s 12th album to bag the number 1 position on the Billboard chart, which makes her the female artist with the most number 1 albums on music charts. It has put her ahead of musician Barbra Streisand, according to Billboard.

This comes just over a week after Taylor Swift welcomed her ex Taylor Lautner on stage during one of her Eras Tour concerts. The record-breaking singer shared a warm hug with the Twilight fame after the latter backflipped and cartwheeled onstage in Kansas City, Missouri. His backflip was a tribute to the scene the duo shared in the 2010 film Valentine’s Day.